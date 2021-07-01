’Hounds Linebacker recognized as 2021 Sportsman of the Year

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

San Benito High School Greyhound linebacker, Aaron Reyes, has been chosen to be the San Benito News 2021 Sportsman of the Year.

Even though the season was shortened, the ‘Hounds linebacker managed to stand out. In the six game season, Reyes recorded 52 tackles—10 of those tackles were for a loss—five sacks, and two forced fumbles with two recoveries.

Reyes has amassed multiple awards and recognition for his time on the field. He was selected as the 32-6A South Zone Defensive co-MVP of the year. He was invited to play in the Showcase Athletics Texas High School All-Star “Showcase Bowl” along with three of his other teammates.

Reyes was also selected to compete in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl held in Orlando, Florida. The Hawaii Tiki Bowl is held every year and hosts high school football players from across the nation. At the bowl, Reyes earned defensive MVP recognition for his performance as a free safety.

During his final season with the ‘Hounds, the team made it to the playoffs but fell to the Mission Eagles during the first round.

Reyes’ football journey has not ended after high school. Earlier this month, Reyes signed to play football for Doane University Tigers in Crete, Neb. Doane University is part of the Nation Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. While in college Reyes plans on majoring in physical education.

