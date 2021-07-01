Cities host Independence Day Celebrations

By LOUIE DIAZ

Upcoming Fourth of July celebrations in San Benito and Los Fresnos are scheduled to happen on July 3.

San Benito will host its annual Resaca Fest on Saturday, July 3, once again. The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with restrictions becoming looser and the development of the vaccine, the San Benito city commission decided to schedule the event.

During a commission meeting in May, city commissioners voted on a date for Resaca Fest and several dates for Resaca City Food Court.

At the event, live music from local conjunto artists such as La Nueva Maravilla, Grup Azido, Conteno, Los 2 G’s, and Los Garcia Brothers will be played. Live music will start at 5 p.m. For children, a mini-ferris wheel, bungee trampoline, and more will be available. Food and beverages will also be served. A fireworks display is set to begin at 9:45 p.m. and is estimated to last 10-12 minutes.

Resaca Fest will kick off at 4 p.m. and will be held at Heavin Memorial Park. Admission to the event is free.

