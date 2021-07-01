Drive-thru tax lanes open for operation

By LOUIE DIAZ

The grand opening of the new drive-thru tax lanes, located at 199 S. Sam Houston Blvd., happened on Friday, June 25.

At the event Tony Yzaguirre, the Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector presented the renovated building in front of a crowd filled with city, county, and state officials.

In attendance was State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., who praised all those who helped move the project forward.

“This today shows how much Cameron County cares about the people of this area of the county, and for anyone who comes and pays their taxes here,” Lucio Jr. said.

Yzaguirre also commended San Benito realtor, Velma De Los Santos, for helping him purchase the buildings.

“Because of her, we were able to accomplish what we did. She was very instrumental in us purchasing the property,” Yzaguirre said.

De Los Santos received an award from the county for her aid presented by Yzaguirre.

San Benito Commissioner, Rene Garcia, explained that this building is a start in revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

“It’s a shot in the arm to revitalize downtown San Benito,” Garcia said. “I’m hoping that with the addition of the Cameron County Tax-Assessor’s drive-thru and the main building to be converted into some type of office, it will boost activity downtown and result in more people coming downtown and maybe more businesses opening up.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. also expressed that the project was intended to help San Benito’s downtown area.

“The reason we wanted to do this…was to help our partners in San Benito inject a little bit of economic life and vibrance into its downtown,” Trevino Jr. said.

