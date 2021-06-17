SBHS cross country and track coach hosts fundraiser for athlete

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On June 19, San Benito cross country and track coach, Mark Buddle, will host a resaca run in support of senior cross country and track and field standout, Roy Gomez.

According to Gomez, the event started off as a conversation between him and Buddle during practice that became a reality.

Earlier this year, Gomez committed to run cross country and track for the Texas A&M Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders. However, Gomez was not able to attain a scholarship because he didn’t clock a fast enough time during the track season, he mentioned. Gomez is still actively working toward another scholarship. According to Gomez, if he becomes one of the top five runners on the team, he’ll be able to earn a different scholarship.

During senior year, Gomez earned his spot as one of the top runners in the Valley. During the cross country season, Gomez placed fourth at the 32-6A district meet with a time of 15:57 seconds in a 5000-meter run earning him a spot at regionals and a SBHS record. During the track season, Gomez became district champion for the 1600-meter run which also earned him a spot at regionals.

Gomez, a runner to his core, loves to hear the memories and experiences of other runners.

“I like hearing Coach Buddle’s experiences the most,” Gomez said. “He’s been through it all he ran through high school, college, and then there are other runners that come by that use to run for Coach Buddle also. It’s amazing how everything connects.”

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the June 18, 2021 – June 24, 2021

VBMC 6x3 SBCISD (Child Nutrition Sites - 6-4-21; 6-18-21) 4x7 City of San Benito (Request For Qualifications - 6-11-21) 3x5 City of S.B