Rotary Club presents discount cards to San Benito school employees

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

This week, the San Benito Rotary Club awarded over 1,600 discount cards to all San Benito school personnel as a part of its ‘Hometown Heroes’ project.

The Rotary Club coordinated with restaurants across San Benito to create a discount for all San Benito school employees including those at San Benito CISD, IDEA San Benito, and South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy.

Rotary Club members presented the discount cards to SBCISD district administrators on Monday, May 3. A couple of days later, on May 5, the club presented 95 discount cards to the Rising Scholars Academy. According to Olivia Rivas, Rotary Club of San Benito President, over 200 discount tickets will also be given to IDEA San Benito on Monday, May 10.

The cards will provide a 10% discount to participating restaurants. The restaurants that have agreed to give a 10% discount are Vicky’s, Mainstreet Bistro, Noe’s Mexican Restaurant, Tropical Smoothies, Just Coffee, Red Zone Chill & Grill, La Vaquita, and 80’s Bar and Grill. The discount will go toward the total meal bill.

