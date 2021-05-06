Rio Hondo ISD and City of Los Indios wrap up elections

By LOUIE DIAZ

The Rio Hondo ISD Board of Trustees and the City of Los Indios elections came to an end on Saturday, May 1.

Four seats—Place 1, Place 2, Place 3, and Place 4—were all open on the RHISD school board.

Billie D. Simpson defeated Hoss Lozano for Place 1 on the Rio Hondo school board. Simpson won the election with 801 votes to Lozano’s 299 votes.

In Place 2 on the RHISD school board, Jennifer Alfaro beat Robert Lopez. Alfaro garnered 760 votes to win the election. Lopez earned 342 votes.

Gina Marie Palacios more narrowly defeated Valeriana Flores for Place 3 on the school board. Palacios gained 568 votes while Flores earned 502 votes.

For Place 4, Carlos Garza Jr. won his race against incumbent Claudia Villalobos and challenger J.R. Guzman. Garza earned nearly 48% of the vote with 531 votes. Villalobos earned 342 votes in the election and Guzman gained 234 votes.

