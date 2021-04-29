San Benito public parks reopen

News Staff Report

Parks in San Benito have reopened after over a year of being closed.

During a regular commission meeting, the San Benito City Commission discussed and unanimously passed the Sixth Supplemental Order 2020-04 which opens all public parks. The order also mandates all people to wear masks while doing business inside city buildings.

“I think we shouldn’t hold the parks closed any longer, I think we should reopen the parks” Commissioner Rene Garcia said.

The City of San Benito Facebook posted a flyer on its page stating that parks are open and listed some -suggested guidelines to remain safe. Those suggestions are to: avoid large crowds, avoid touching your face, wash your hands after play, social distance, cover your cough/sneeze.

During the meeting, the commission discussed if the public restrooms at the parks would also be open. Garcia proposed that the bathrooms be cleaned twice per day instead of once a day, if the maintenance staff has the resources to clean them twice a day.

