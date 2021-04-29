Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce held its ‘Meet the Candidates’ event on Friday, April 23.

Four candidates in the San Benito City Commissioner’s race were in attendance including: incumbents Pete Galvan and Carol Lynn Sanchez and challengers Victor Rosas and Jesus Loperena. Not in attendance was Benjamin Gomez. In attendance for the San Benito school board elections were incumbents Janie Silva and Sonia Weaver and challengers Ariel Cruz, Lupita Monsevalles, and Rosalinda Garcia. Not in attendance were Anna Llanes, Mario Silva, and Oscar Medrano.

Dafne Maldonado, the executive director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, laid out the rules of the event. Candidates were asked to speak only about their platforms and not about any other candidate. The names of the candidates were drawn out of a bag to determine the order they would answer questions.

Maldonado explained that the candidates had three minutes to introduce themselves and two minutes to give closing statements. Members of the audience also had the chance to ask the candidates questions. Each candidate also had one minute to answer questions asked by the chamber or by the audience.

First on the stage were the candidates for the commissioner’s race followed by the candida

tes for the SBCICSD school board election.

The event was hosted at BS Red Zone Chill and Grill. The Q and A was livestreamed on Facebook by the San Benito Chamber of Commerce on its Facebook page and is available for the public to view for those who could not attend the event.

