Rundown of candidate financial reports for the SBCISD and City Commission Elections

By LOUIE DIAZ

The NEWS acquired the campaign finance reports via open records request for all candidates in the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees election and the San Benito City Commissioners race.

In the SBCISD school board election, for Place 1, Anna Llanes seeks to defend her spot against challenger Ariel Cruz. For Place 2, incumbent Sonia Weaver seeks reelection against challengers Lupita Monsevalles, Mario Silva, and Rosalinda Garcia. For Place 3, incumbent Janie Silva seeks to keep her seat against challenger Oscar Medrano.

Medrano between Feb. 2 and March 22 spent a total of $2,646.32 and received $3,000 in monetary J. Maya Designs and Graphics, spending $1,618 his financial report states.

Llanes spent a total of $1,785.58 and received $1,600 in campaign contributions between Jan. 18 and March 22, according to her financial report. Most of Llanes’ expenses went to Chuy’s Custom Sports where she paid a total of $1,119.63. She also spent $466.67 at Media Choice.

Cruz’s financial report states that she spent a total of $3,004.64 between Feb. 1 and March 22. Her largest expense went to Maya Designs $2,787.44; Cruz received a total of $3,900 in monetary campaign donations and $150 worth of non-monetary contributions.

Janie Silva spent about $2,170.44 between Jan. 1 and March 22. She also obtained $2,500 in monetary campaign donations.

Monsevalles’ financial report states that she made $1,849.99 in political expenditures and received no monetary contributions. However, she did receive $525 worth of non-monetary donations. Monsevalles spent a total of $1,320.66 at Chuy’s Custom Sports, according to her financial report.

Weaver spent $2,673.94 and received $2,500 in monetary donations between Jan 1 and March 22. She spent $412 at Maya Designs and Graphics. Weaver also spent $425 at the San Benito News.

Garcia’s report reads that she spent $965.29 in total and received $75 in monetary contributions between Jan 27 and April 1. Her largest expenditures went to Chuy’s Custom Sports and Maya Designs and Graphics where she spent $465.48 and $300, respectively.

Mario Silva spent a total of $6,065.11 and received $1,925 in monetary contributions between Jan. 1 and March 22 his financial report reads. According to Silva’s report, he also has $4,000 in loans for his campaign. The bulk of his expenses went to Chuy’s Custom Sports and Print Works where he paid $2,780.68 and $1,916.03, respectively.

In the city commissioner’s race incumbent Pete Galvan defends his seat—Place 3—against challengers Benjamin Gomez and Jesus Loperena. Victor Rosas seeks Carol Lynn Sanchez’s current seat as Commissioner Place 4.

According to Gomez’s financial reports, he spent a total of $598.62 and received $600 in monetary donations between Feb. 10 and March 22. His largest expense went to Chuy’s Custom Sports where he spent the $598.62. In Gomez’s second financial report between March 23 and April 21, he reported he did not spend anything and received $1,125.98 worth of non-monetary contributions.

