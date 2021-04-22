Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ event

By LOUIE DIAZ

In conjunction with the San Benito school district, the San Benito Chamber of Commerce will host its “Meet the Candidates” event on Friday, April 23.

The chamber sent out an open invitation to all candidates running for the San Benito CISD school board and San Benito City Commission. The event is open to all citizens to come and speak with the candidates. According to Dafne Maldonado, Executive Director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, there is no official list of candidates who have confirmed to attend the event.

At 8 p.m., the microphone will be open to candidates to give their pitches on why they are running and to discuss their platforms. According to Maldonado, the event was designed to be informal because the candidates are busy campaigning during the week of early voting.

“We wanted to make it informal; we want them to feel comfortable enough, that they can come from wherever they are campaigning and just come and talk to the people—be like the people, be normal, be accessible to the community,” Maldonado said.

