Rotary Club honors school employees with upcoming project

By LOUIE DIAZ

The Rotary Club of San Benito is developing what it calls the “Hometown Heroes Project,” to celebrate all San Benito school employees, including those from San Benito CISD, IDEA San Benito, and the South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy.

The club decided to develop this project after a March meeting. During that meeting, SBCISD Superintendent Nate Carman gave a guest speech about the school district’s challenges during the pandemic.

“Recently Dr. Carmen, SBCISD superintendent spoke to our club; we learned how all personnel faced many challenges, some at their own peril, that we wanted to do something to recognize all school personnel in some manner,” said Olivia Rivas, President of the San Benito Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club is coordinating with restaurants across San Benito to create a discount for all San Benito school employees. The Club will present a certificate of appreciation to each school campus and a discount gift card for each employee to use at partnered restaurants covering starting in May and ending on Sept. 1. The card will give school employees a small discount on their total meal bill Rivas mentioned.

