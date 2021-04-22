Early voting for elections begins

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Voters began heading to the polls as early voting for this year’s election started on Monday, April 19.

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees has three spots on the ballot, Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3. For the San Benito City Commission election, two spots are open—Place 3 and Place 4. The Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District has two seats open.

In Place 1 of the SBCISD Board of Trustees election, incumbent Anna Garza Llanes looks to retain her spot against challenger Ariel Cruz. Llanes took office in November of 2020 after defeating Balde Olivarez Jr., who was chosen to be on the board after then board president Michael Vargas stepped down from the board. Llanes completed that term which is why she is running again this Spring.

Sonia Weaver is attempting to defend her spot for Place 2 on the school board, which recently retired district administrator Lupita Monsevalles, former school board member Mario Silva, and local real estate agent and businesswoman Rosalinda Garcia all aim to garner.

For Place 3 on the school board, incumbent Janie Silva seeks to maintain her seat against challenger and another former trustee, Oscar Medrano.

On the San Benito City Commission side of the election, two spots are open.

Incumbent Pete Galvan seeks to maintain his spot on the commission against former San Benito Mayor Benjamin Gomez who’s vying to regain a spot on the city’s governing body. Newcomer Jesus Loperena is also vying for Galvan’s place on the commission. Similar to Llanes on the school board, Galvan earned a spot on the commission in November, filling out the term left open by former commissioner Ricardo Guerra who stepped down from the commission to run for mayor, a race which he eventually won.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the April 23, 2021 – April 29 , 2021

Voorhes 1x1 Layout 1 VBMC 3x10 Rising Scholars (Fall Festival - 4-16-21) 4x5 POL_SBCISDSoniaJanieFP2 Great Value (4-23-21; 4-30-21) 3x4 City of Rio Hondo (TxCDBG - 4-22-21) 3x3 City of Los Indios (TxCDBG - 4-23-21) 3x6