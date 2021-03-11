San Benito responds to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order

By LOUIE DIAZ

The City of San Benito and San Benito CISD responded to an executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott which rescinded previous mask mandates and fully reopened Texas.

Executive Order GA-34 states, “public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in, guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.”

The SBCISD posted that district will continue following the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) guidance. Current policies and practices may remain unchanged. According to the post, local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy. According to SBCISD School Board Trustee, Sonia Weaver, virtual learning will continue through the end of the school year and may even continue into the next school year if needed.

“We want to stay safe, we don’t want to take any chances,” Weaver said. “The superintendent and the board decided that we still wear masks, it’s very important for the safety of our students and staff we can’t put our guards down.”

City workers and people who need to conduct business at city offices will still be required to wear face coverings.

“The city workers, city offices still have [to wear] mandatory masks,” said San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra.

According to the governor’s executive order, no jurisdiction can impose confinement in jail for violating any order in response to COVID-19. It also allows businesses and other establishments to require employees and customers to wear face coverings and other hygiene measurements.

San Benito’s fifth supplemental order 2020-04, which closed public parks except for walking trails, has been suspended following Executive Order GA-34. The city’s supplemental order was to remain in effect until April 20, 2021, or until Governor Abbott issued an executive order that amends, rescinds, or suspends Executive Order GA-32.

On March 9, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed the Fourteenth Emergency Management Order.

