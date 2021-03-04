Workers remove dead fish from resacas

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of San Benito began cleaning up dead fish floating in the resacas after a harsh freeze caused many of them to die.

Hundreds of dead catfish were seen floating near the banks of the resacas. According to the City of San Benito, the fish that died are an invasive species—a type of living organism that is not native to an ecosystem and causes harm.

According to a post on the City of San Benito Facebook page, city service crews along with the Cameron County Irrigation District No. 2 have started to remove the dead fish from the resacas. San Benito officials claim that the dead fish have not affected the city’s water supply in any way.

According to Sonia Lambert, the General Manager of the Cameron County Irrigation District No. 2, the fish are being buried at a district property outside the city limits. Currently, there is no set date when the removal will be finished. Lambert said that the type of fish that died, the armored catfish, can still live two weeks after the freeze.

“We will be monitoring the area—we did work this past weekend,” Lambert said. “Monday we will remove any stragglers or any fish that continue to die, and we will continue to monitor until we are able to collect them all.”

