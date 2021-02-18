SBCISD cancels operations for the week

News Staff Report

Due to inclement weather the San Benito CISD decided to cancel all operations for the week of Feb. 15- 19.

The cold front was accompanied by blackouts across the city that left many citizens in the dark. Several posts on were made on the SBCISD Facebook page that notified the public that district operations were cancelled at first for the first half of the week and ultimately for the remainder of the week. This included all classes and the curbside meal service on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

A bus route meal distribution service began on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. Their curbside meal service was available starting from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at San Benito High School, Miller Jordan Middle School, Fred Booth Elementary, and Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary. Both meal services will consist of six day meals—breakfast and lunch. The next meal service is expected to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 24.