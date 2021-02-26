Candidates begin filing for places on school board, commission

By LOUIE DIAZ

Candidates for San Benito City Commission and the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees have filed for places on both governing bodies.

On the San Benito commission side, the list of candidates are as follows: for Commissioner Place 3, incumbent Pete Galvan, Benjamin Gomez, and Jesus Ernesto Loperena. And for Commissioner Place 4, incumbent Carol Lynn Sanchez and challenger Victor Rosas compete for that spot.

Mayor Pro Tem Sanchez is looking to retain her seat on the commission while Victor Rosas, who recently lost a bid to retain his seat on the school board, aims to take her spot as Commissioner Place 4.

Incumbent Commissioner Galvan, who was elected to his seat in Nov. 2020 to fulfill now San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra’s unfilled term as city commissioner, eyes to retain his seat on the commission. Jesus Ernesto Loperena vies to win Galvan’s current seat. Former San Benito mayor, Ben Gomez seeks to regain a spot on the city’s governing body.

According to the Cameron County Tax Office, $1,456.85 worth of taxes are owed on a property listed as being owned by Benjamin and Rosa Maria Gomez as of Feb. 24. However, article III section 3.02 of the San Benito City Charter states, “He or she shall have paid all taxes due [to] the City of San Benito and be free from debt to said City…”

If Gomez does owe taxes to the city, that could possibly mean he is ineligible to hold the office of City Commissioner. The News attempted to contact Gomez to clarify the issue, but Gomez declined to comment due a medical procedure he said he recently undergone which hindered his ability to speak.

The list of candidates for the SBCISD Board of Trustees are as follows: incumbent Anna Garza Llanes will be up again challenger Ariel Cruz for Pl 1 on the board. For Place 2 Rosalinda Garcia, Lupita Monsevalles, and Mario Silva will face incumbent Sonia Weaver. And for Place 3 Oscar Medrano will face-off against incumbent Janie Silva.

Incumbent Ana Llanes and challenger Dr. Ariel Cruz battle it out for Board of Trustees Place 1. Llanes, who earned her seat last year in November fulfilling ousted board president Michael Vargas’s term, is seeking to extend her tenure on the school board.

“This is your seat, together we can make a difference let your voice be heard and vote! I am looking forward to hearing your concerns. I am humbly asking for your vote and support. Thank you,” Llanes wrote in a Facebook post.

Cruz, Llanes’ opposition, posted on Facebook, “With God’s grace and the support of my family and friends, I am excited to announce my candidacy for SBCISD Board of Trustees Place 1. I humbly ask for your support.”

Incumbent school board trustees, Sonia Weaver and Janie Silva, have officially announced their campaign for reelection for Place 2 and Place 3 respectively.

Realtor, Rosalinda Garcia, is running for a place on SBCISD Board of Trustees. Garcia took to Facebook to announce that she is running.

“Filed for seat on SBCISD School Board Place 2. My goal is to run a strong, positive and honest campaign, and with your support, I know I will come out on top. I humbly ask for your vote and support. A Voice to Trust; A Voice for All,” she wrote in the post.

