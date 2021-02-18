San Benito Housing Authority receives $750,000

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Housing Authority (SBHA) received a $750,000 subsidy from the Home Federal Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to fund their Palmville Homes Project.

According to Yvette Nieto, executive director of the (SBHA), the money is going towards renovating the façades of the units in Palmville. Also, more amenities will be added to the units including a fitness center and a community services building.

“We are looking forward to starting the project sometime in the spring. We are still waiting final approvals and once that gets done, we will promptly break ground,” said Nieto.

