SBCISD School Board holds regular meeting

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Jan. 19, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held a regular board meeting and discussed amendments to the District Innovation Plan and extension of time to use emergency paid sick leave.

An amendment to the District of Innovation Plan seeks to allow middle school teachers in math, science, and English to teach outside of their grade band. SBCISD plans to add Biology I to the middle school level.

Trustee Ana Llanes and Janie Lopez raised some concerns about whether the teachers would not be certified to teach the level or if they would receive any training.

“This has been an ongoing conversation with our administration and teachers for at least a year now,” said Dr. Andrea Cruz, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services. “They’ve been anticipating this being taught at the middle school level and been in preparation already.”

According to Cruz, the Superintendent Advisory Council was all in support for adding the course to the middle school level. She also noted that because it’s a limited number of sections being taught, the district does not have to hire any additional employees and can use the teachers the district has.

The amendment to the District of Innovation Plan was passed unanimously.

A resolution was brought to the table to extend the time for employees to use emergency paid sick leave. Trustee Ramiro Moreno brought up concerns about the previous effective date, Jan. 5, and wanted to ensure that no employee was left out of the resolution. Trustee Janie Lopez also questioned if this would also include part-time employees. The resolution was passed unanimously, and the effective date was changed to Jan. 1.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Jan. 22, 2021 – Jan. 28, 2021

STEC 3x3 The Medicine Shoppe 2x5 Trinity Funeral Home 3x4 Layout 1 CAD (Electronic Communications - 1-22-21; 1-21-21) 3x6 CD&J Mini Ranch (Medical Section) 2x2 City of Rio Hondo (TxCDBG - Eng. & Span SBEDC (Bus. Investment Pro.) 5x10 Reporters Wanter House Ad (1-22-21) 2x4 Great Value (1-22-21; 1-29-21) 3x4 First Community Bank 3x4 Ernesto Martinez Atkinson Obituary (1-22-21) Elena Garcia Obituary (1-22-21) Danny Watkins Obituary (1-22-21)