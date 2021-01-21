’Hounds run over Mercedes Tigers

STAFF REPORT
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the San Benito Greyhound boys’ soccer team defeated the Mercedes Tigers with a score of 6-1.
The leading scorers for the ‘Hounds were Axel Rivera and Obed Diaz who both scored two goals. Juan Ortiz and Cristian Castillo each scored one goal. Ortiz’s and Castillo’s goals marked their first scores of the season. Rivera also earned one assist in this game.
Diaz added to his total goals scored for the season; he has recorded seven goals in four games thus far and is the Greyhound’s leading scorer. Rivera is right behind him with five goals in four games.
The ’Hounds are currently undefeated this year with a 4-0 record. Last Friday, Jan. 15, the ’Hounds defeated PSJA Memorial by a score of 6-4.
The ’Hounds’ next game will be against IDEA Riverview, it will mark their last non-district game. Their first district game will be against Brownsville Hanna on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. at Bobby Morrow Stadium.
