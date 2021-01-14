SBCISD indoor multi-purpose facility nearing completion

By LOUIE DIAZ

San Benito CISD revealed photos of the current construction of the new school district indoor multi-purpose facility recently.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-purpose facility happened on Aug. 15, 2019.

According to the school district, the indoor facilities will be used to accommodate various extracurricular groups and sports. SBCISD students such as San Benito High School athletes, band members, cheerleaders, and Belles will be able to utilize the facility.

The indoor multi-purpose facility is located on the grounds of San Benito High School behind the Bobby Morrow Stadium scoreboard and was projected to cost about $5.7 million, according to the district.

“In November 2018, San Benito voters approved a historic $40 million bond proposal that w ould allow district leaders to bring to fruition three new facilities—and indoor multipurpose athletic facility, a state-of-the-art performing arts center, and an aquatics center,” San Benito CISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said on behalf of the district in response to an email correspondence from the News.

During a Special Board Meeting, which took place on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Brighton Group LLC., which was hired to oversee the

projects, provided an update on the facilities.

The multi-purpose facility will be 65,466 square feet and feature a 90-yard practice field, 10,000 square feet weight room, sports medicine training room, storage rooms, lobby and office spaces.

According to Joseph Palacios, project manager, construction of the multi-purpose facility itself is scheduled to end on Feb. 2, 2021. Additional items such as the plaza sidewalks and pavers and the irrigation system and hydro mulch are waiting for a date to be finalized. The ribbon cutting date is also pending.

In the indoor facility, about 15,000 square feet of the space will be air-conditioned including: the weight room, lobby and office areas, bathrooms, storage room, and sports medicine training room. The practice field itself will not be air conditioned, it will be insulated and be naturally ventilated.

Palacios noted that adding air-conditioning to the practice area itself would drive up costs and put them over budget. He also mentioned that Brownsville Rivera’s indoor practice facility and the majority of similar facilities they toured were not air-conditioned they felt comfortable.

SBCISD Trustee Ana Llanes raised a few questions about the warranty on the building itself.

David Iglesias, Project Manager at PBK Architects, stated that the building will have a one-year warranty and additional warranties for some equipment. The artificial turf will have an eight-year warranty.

Iglesias also mentioned that the contractors have started to schedule trainings this week for SBCISD maintenance workers to understand how to operate and maintain the HVAC and other systems.

