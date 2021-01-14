San Benito Fire Chief dies of COVID-19

By LOUIE DIAZ

City staff, elected officials and fellow firefighters are mourning the loss of San Benito Fire Department Chief Danny Watkins, who passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to a City of San Benito press release, Watkins’ wife, Debbie Watkins stated that her husband contracted COVID-19 in December 2020 and battled the virus until his death.

Chief Watkins died in Houston around 1 a.m. at the age of 67.

According to the City’s press release, Watkins worked for the City of Houston Fire Department for 34 years. He became San Benito’s Fire Chief in August 2019.

In Houston, Watkins rose through the ranks and served as a firefighter, an engineer operator, a captain, a senior captain, and as district chief.

“Chief Watkins was a complete professional and a friend to us all,” said San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa. “This is not only a terrible loss to the city’s fire department and all those who had the honor of working with him here at the city, but also a terrible loss to the entire community.”

