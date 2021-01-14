Softball player Jordan Ramos signs with Texas A&M San Antonio

By LOUIE DIAZ

On Jan. 12, San Benito Lady ’Hounds softball player, Jordan Ramos, signed a letter of intent to play at Texas A&M San Antonio.

Ramos a senior at San Benito High School and catcher for the Lady ’Hounds has played softball since she was four-years old.

Ramos visited the facilities and met with the coaches multiple times during camps and during her official visit in November 2020, in which she committed to the university. After her visits she knew that Texas A&M San Antonio was the place for her.

“The school, the team, and the coach they made me feel very welcome; it felt like home,” Ramos said. “It felt like San Benito over there in San Antonio.”

Ramos credits much of her success to her parents and high school coaches.

“First I like to thank my parents—my mom, my dad—but then Coach Ray Garza, Coach Jessica, Coach Alejandra Martinez, Coach Julia Campos, Coach Johnny Rojas, and Coach Lira,” she said.

While on the Lady ’Hounds, Ramos has learned much from Head Coach Denise Lira about leadership.

“I’ve learned to have a strong mindset, Coach Lira drilled it into us being able to represent and be a leader while also maintaining a strong mindset and not breaking down in hard situations,” she said.

