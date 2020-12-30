Board discusses TIP, financial rating and COVID testing

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Dec. 8, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held both a public hearing and regular board meeting.

The first order of business was to review and discuss SBCISD’s 2018-2019 scores on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. Overall, the school district received a “B” rating with a score of 88. The presentation of the school district’s scores was presented by Vicki Perez, Accounting Director for SBCISD.

The next item discussed was the implementation of a Target Improvement Plan for the campuses Frank Roberts Elementary, Miller Jordan Middle School, and the Gateway to Graduation Academy.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Dec. 25, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020

Combes Street 1x3 Voorhes 1x1