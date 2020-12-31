Mayor-elect Guerra prepared to take office

By LOUIE DIAZ

After serving on the San Benito City Commission, and after a long, arduous campaign for mayor that concluded in a run-off election, San Benito born and raised Ricardo Guerra will be sworn in as the city’s mayor come the new year.

Mayor-elect Ricardo Guerra was born and raised in San Benito. Throughout high school, Guerra played on the Greyhound basketball team. In 1981, he graduated from San Benito High School and continued his education at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.

In 1985, Guerra became a firefighter for the Harlingen Fire Department and spent almost 33 years there. In 2018, he retired from the fire department and ran for City Commissioner of San Benito.

As a firefighter, Guerra served as an engineer and was a part of the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) division for over 15 years.

“It’s totally different—firefighting in an aircraft than a house—because you know that there are people in the aircraft,” Guerra said. “In house, it could be abandoned or empty—everybody has gone to work or to school.”

According to Guerra, his time as a firefighter prepared him for the position of mayor by teaching him to put life and property over self.

