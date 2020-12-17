Sanchez, Guerra square off for mayor

By LOUIE DIAZ

With the upcoming runoff election on Saturday Dec. 19, San Benito mayoral candidates Celeste Sanchez and Ricardo Guerra are preparing to wrap up their campaigns, each hoping to represent the people of San Benito for the next term.

Ricardo Guerra was born and raised in San Benito. He graduated from San Benito High School in 1981 and went to school at TSTC. Guerra retired from the Harlingen Fire Department after 33 years of service and went on to serve as a City Commissioner of San Benito.

Q. If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?

“I’d hope to see if we could get a grant writer. We need a lot of grants; there’s a lot of programs that need to be started and done. The water plant needs to be looked in to. Why hasn’t it been finished? I want to put San Benito first. I want the people to know that I’m working for you,” Guerra said. “I would also like to be more transparent with the people. I talked to one of your previous coworkers, David Lopez, and I told him ‘If I win, I would like to see if I could start a mayoral and commissioners blog also.”

Q. What makes you a better candidate?

“I’m not going to bash her (my opponent), all I can say is that people call me, and I answer. People want to meet with me, and I’ll go meet with them. I did that as a commissioner, and I’m still doing it now,” Guerra said.

