PLAYOFF TIME ’Hounds ready for 4-1 Mission Eagles in postseason

By HOMER HERNANDEZ

Special to the NEWS

After a dominant performance against the Harlingen Hawks, the San Benito Greyhounds clinched a spot in the 6A Region IV District 32 playoffs. The Greyhounds finished the regular season 3-2 overall and 2-2 in district. This week, the Greyhounds are set to take on the Mission Eagles which ended their season 4-1 overall and 2-1 in district. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tom Landry Stadium.

The Greyhounds have been dominant on both sides of the ball. The defense has been electric all season, which has allowed the offense to take the field and put points on the board. The Greyhounds scored a total of 190 points across five games.

The danger the offense brings can be attributed to senior quarterback, Elijah Hernandez who has a total of 12 touchdowns this season including five passing and seven rushing touchdowns. Another factor that made the Greyhounds’ offense so powerful was their running back, Kyler Castilleja. Castilleja led the ’Hounds in rushing yards and averaged 95.7 yards per game. The senior running back had 37 carries, 287 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns prior to an injury that has kept him on the sidelines.

The Greyhounds are not only a threat on the ground, but the aerial threat is equally dangerous. Hernandez has thrown for 558 yards this season. His favorite targets are Jermaine Corbin, Justyn Martinez, and Cristian Alvarado. Corbin has two touchdowns this season and has caught for a total of 164 yards. Martinez has a total of 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Alvarado had the most receiving yards on the team with 177 and has recorded one touchdown.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Dec. 11, 2020 – Dec. 17, 2020

CCID2 (Canal 8 Improvements - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 CCID2 (Slip Gate Updates - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 Celeste Sanchez (Dear Citizen - 12-11-20) 3x10 Michael Anthony Garcia (11th Anniversary - 12-11-20) 2x8 Voorhes 1x1 Rick Guerra (12-11-20) 3x10