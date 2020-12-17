Rotary steps up this holiday season with charity donations

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Rotary Club completed two drives this December, a sock drive for children and a toy drive for children in Mexico. Both exceeded club goals.

On Dec. 11, the San Benito Rotary Club finished its toy drive donated toys, clothes, treats, and sanitary masks, and more to a small community in Mexico.

“The Rotary Club has several community projects, and this year we decided to have an international Christmas project,” said Olivia Rivas Ph.D., President of the San Benito Rotary Club.

Father Mario, a priest at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church in San Benito, contacted one of his fellow priests in Mexico, Father Alberto De Angel Vargas, from Paroquia San Felipe de Jesus in Poblado Anáhuac, Tamaulipas. The church gave a letter to the club thanking the club for the donation.

The toys came from the community. According to Rivas, the Rotary Club created about 300 bags that contained sanitary masks, socks, Christmas candy and small toys. Interns from the San Benito Chamber of Commerce helped package all the donations. One of the largest donations came from HEB; they contributed over 600 of their HEB Buddy prizes toward the project.

“Once we let the community know, we started getting larger donations of larger toys,” Rivas said.

