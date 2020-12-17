Heritage museum hosting Castilian Roses exhibit

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum is hosting its second annual exhibition of Castilian Roses in December, which opened Dec. 9 and continues until Jan. 29.

The name of the exhibition, Castilian Roses in December, commemorates the story of La Virgen de Guadalupe’s appearance before Juan Diego. It is believed that during her fourth appearance, the Virgin Mary directed Diego to pick the Castilian Roses that bloomed on a barren hilltop and offer them to the bishop. Diego placed he bouquet of roses in his cloak and when offered to the bishop, an image of the Virgin Mary appeared inside his cloak.

“Echoing that story and how is it relevant to the valley, to our area,” said Aleida Garcia, Cultural Arts Department Coordinator for San Benito. “A lot of these artists are exploring what this cultural icon means.”

The exhibition displays 35 different pieces by 27 artists from across the valley, including members of San Benito Writer’s Forum, Julieta Corpus and Irene Salinas Caballero. Gina Palacios an art professor at UTRGV, who lives in San Benito, is also featured. The exhibit contains an array of art forms including paintings, sculptures, assemblage pieces, poetry, and Mexican folk art.

