Trustees discuss COVID testing

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Dec. 1, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held its regular meeting through zoom. Among the items discussed was the implementation of COVID-19 Rapid Testing.

The implantation of COVID-19 Rapid Testing would include four phases with each phase building upon the previous, as explained during the meeting, meaning that after the fourth phase, testing would be available to all students and staff if they meet the criteria. Testing will be performed at the respective campus of the student or staff member and is free to them.

The first phase includes testing and would be for staff who display symptoms of COVID-19 and will run from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18. Phase two would take place Jan. 5 through Jan. 8 and would entail continuation of phase one and adds staff who have been in close contact due to potential exposure at the school.

Phase three would include testing of symptomatic students Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 plus the continuation of phase one and two testing. The last phase would include students who were deemed close contact due to potential school exposure and will be rolled out Jan. 19 through Jan 22.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Dec. 11, 2020 – Dec. 17, 2020

CCID2 (Canal 8 Improvements - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 CCID2 (Slip Gate Updates - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 Celeste Sanchez (Dear Citizen - 12-11-20) 3x10 Michael Anthony Garcia (11th Anniversary - 12-11-20) 2x8 Voorhes 1x1 Rick Guerra (12-11-20) 3x10