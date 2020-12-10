City to spend $158K on police SUVs

By LOUIE DIAZ

On Dec. 1, 2020 a San Benito City Commission meeting took place at city hall where the commission approved the purchase of new police SUVs and emergency equipment.

The commission passed three considerations concerning to purchase emergency equipment for $54,094.40, including $158,275 for five utility SUVs, and five car radios for $25,283.80. The total spending on the police department tallied $237,653.20.

Chief of Police Mario Perea, explained that in June the department assessed the current patrol fleet to create a plan of action to replace the old vehicles.

“Most of our fleet especially our eight 2011 Ford Crown Victoria’s had more than 130,000 miles,” Perea said. “Two of our 2014 Tahoes had more than 170,000 miles. We also noticed that in the very near future, most of our 2014 Ford Taurus police interceptors will have reached the 100,000 mile mark.”

