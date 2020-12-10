Maintenance worker injured in fall

NEWS STAFF REPORT

A San Benito CISD maintenance worker suffered multiple lower extremity injuries after a fall from a ladder which occurred at San Benito High School just before Thanksgiving, according to the school district.

On Nov. 24, 2020, a San Benito CISD Energy Management and HVAC Department employee, fell off a ladder at San Benito High School and sustained multiple lower extremity breaks, stated Isabel Gonzalez, SBCISD Director of Public Relations in an email response to the News related to the incident.

Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the identity of the employee and his current condition cannot be confirmed. The employee was transported to an area hospital after the fall.

Reports say that the employee fell about 24 feet while performing HVAC work related duties and broke his legs. It was confirmed that the employee did not have a partner with him while he was working, which is not against any policy, the email read.

