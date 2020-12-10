Early voting continues for run-off elections

By LOUIE DIAZ

With the upcoming runoff election day held on Saturday, Dec. 19, candidates from San Benito and Rio Hondo continue to campaign fiercely for a seat at the table.

In the mayoral race for the City of San Benito, the candidates are Rick Guerra, a former city commissioner and Celeste Sanchez, a former mayor. Incumbent Rene Villafranco and Debra Morales are in a race for commissioner Place 2, also on the San Benito City Commission.

During the November election, incumbent San Benito Mayor Ben Gomez earned 1,727 votes. Gomez edged out Sanchez in the mayoral race about three years ago. However, this year, he failed to recapture that success and now Sanchez and Guerra are vying to be elected.

Guerra garnered the most votes on election night with 2,211, while Sanchez came in second with 2,098 votes. Sanchez, a former assistant superintendent for the San Benito school district, became the first female to hold the position of mayor in San Benito’s history. Guerra, a retired firefighter, stepped down from his position as commissioner to run for mayor.

