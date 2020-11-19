EDC records growth

By JONATHAN LEIJA

Despite COVID-19 issuing a major blow to the economy, the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito is reporting that the community has seen an uptick in tax revenue.

According to the November 2020 sales tax report that was released by the Texas State Comptroller of Public Accounts, sales tax activity for September 2020 continue to rise with a sales tax increase of 16.85%, an equivalent to $74,606.75 increase in tax dollars compared to September 2019.

“We have had an increase in business openings here in San Benito, mostly local mom and pop shops or local entrepreneurs, and the community has been incredibly supportive,” said Rene Garcia, SBEDC Board of Directors Vice President and incoming City Commissioner. “People are realizing that we do not have to leave San Benito for things we can acquire here in our own hometown and the sales tax revenue produced by people shopping locally will only help our city move forward.”

Continuously monitoring the monthly sales tax allocation allows San Benito’s EDC to evaluate growth and proactively respond to situations like COVID-19, according to a post on the EDC’s Facebook page.

“There are still COVID 19 business assistance programs that we have available for local businesses, depending on what the business might need, whether it be through a grant or a business loan. Downtown San Benito has been decaying and not much of an improvement has been made; but. recently, the EDC has taken over the downtown revitalization program, which will be managed by assistant marketing director Victoria Padron.” Added Garcia.

