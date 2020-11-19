Nov 19 2020

Regular Commission meeting held

By JONATHAN LEIJA
editor@sbnewspaper.com

 

Commissioner Rene Garcia got sworn in Nov.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The City of San Benito Commissioners held their regular meeting on November 17, at City Hall, and had several approvals and special recognitions.
Outgoing Mayor Benjamin Gomez opened the meeting up by saying addressing the newly elected commissioners, “Congratulations again, I know that you guys are going do great. I might work with you for two or more meetings and that will be an honor, so congratulations again.”
Newly elected Commissioner Place 1, Rene Garcia said, “I’m proud to be here. For several years I have served on different boards and committees, but this is really a proud moment for me because I finally got to be where I always wanted to be.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the  Nov.20, 2020–Nov. 25, 2020

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2020/11/19/regular-commission-meeting-held/

1 ping

  1. […] Regular Commission meeting held […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 