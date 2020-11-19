New seats filled at school board meeting

By JONATHAN LEIJA

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito CISD held its Regular Board of Trustee Meeting on November 16, at the Ad ministrative Building spotlighting Miller Jordan Middle School received the Texas Education Agency’s Purple Star. This is an acknowledgement of the school’s LOTC program along with the campus’ support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. As a selected campus, MJMS will receive a purple star and have its designation featured on the Txschools.gov web page.

Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, Sara A. Alvarado, said “I’m excited to present an award that Director of Secondary Instruction Implementation, Lisa Gomez along with Principle, Jo Ann Fernandez of MJMS, were able to complete the application process and we heard a couple of weeks ago that Miller Jordan received a Purple Star designation.”

To receive the honored designation, MJMS had to meet numerous criteria, focused on supporting military connected students and their families which include, various student-led transitional program activities, food drives, the Autism Walk, the Wellness Walk, open house, school dances, promotion ceremonies, pep rallies, the career and job fairs, the coat drive and award ceremonies.

Fernandez said, “This really is a great honor not just for our teachers and students but for the community as well. Matthew Barlow (U.S. NAVY Veteran and LOTC Instructor) has done an outstanding job in promoting and developing the LOTC program and helping develop the leadership skills and characteristic traits our students will need to be successful in life. I’m immensely proud of him and our students and our campus, we are beyond honored to receive such a great distinction.”

The Board approved the Budget Amendments for 2020-2021 School Year. Four amendments were brought up at the meeting, one of them was the Child Nutrition Program which included a purchase of a tortilla machine, heat wells, televisions and portable heating tables.

Director of Accounting, Victoria Perez said, “This is going to come out child nutrition fund which has a very healthy fund balance; this is a very good use of those funds.” To which Trustee Anna Garza Llanes, asked, “How much do we have in the fund balance?” Perez answered, “As of last audit, we had a $26 million unassigned fund balance.”

