District to see changes

By JONATHAN LEIJA

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Both the City of San Benito and the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District will see and eventually feel the impact of leadership changes on the City Council and school board of trustees after Tuesday night’s elections.

In the school board race, for trustee Place 5, challenger Rudy Corona won the majority vote count with 3,978 against incumbent M.L. Garcia who recorded 2,460. Garcia took to Facebook after the defeat to address her supporters. “I lost the good fight,” she remarked. “Thank you for all your prayers and support.”

Corona also went on Facebook to express his gratitude. “I am honored and blessed to have been elected to serve on the SBCISD Board of Trustees! The amount of support, prayers, and encouragement I received during my entire campaign was greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Nov.6,2020–Nov. 13 Layout 1 Raquela Carmela Leal De Perez Obituary (11-6-20) 201104 Thank You Voorhes 1x1 , 2020 issue of the NEWS.