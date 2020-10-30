Get your candy: Rotary hosting Halloween drive-thru Saturday

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Get your cars and costumes out! The San Benito Rotary Club and the San Benito Chamber of Commerce are hosting the Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru at the Bobby Morrow Stadium on October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until supplies last.

The socially safe Halloween event for families will feature various local organizations handing out candy and goody bags from their tables to kids trick-or-treating safely from their car window.

Families are instructed to slowly drive through a series of stations decorated by local businesses, schools, and non-profits. Everyone in the vehicle must wear a mask at all times.

The first 50 cars will receive a bag with adult gloves, a mask, and hand sanitizer.

The following local businesses and organizations will be hosting a station: Freedom Insurance, Alaniz Law Firm, Tropical Smoothie, South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, First Community Bank, Horizon Montessori Public Schools (Harlingen Campus), South Texas Wireless Accessories (Cricket), Araiza General Construction, Infuse Natural Nutrition, Desperado & Mad Boar Harley Davidson. Boswell Elliff Ford will be providing flash drives for the children.

The event will keenly observe CDC guidelines and discourages people who have been exposed to COVID from attending. If someone has symptoms of COVID, is waiting for COVID viral test results, may have been exposed to someone with COVID in the last 14 days, or is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, they should not attend the event.

The Rotary wishes to thank the following businesses for their candy donations: Valley Baptist/Family Care Clinic, Millennium Engineers Group, Blanquita’s #2, Glitz and Gloss, All Valley Media, The Shop with a Little Bit of Everything, Aflac, First Family Network of Cameron and Willacy Counties, Crane Law Firm, Barrientos Plumbing, Tortilleria Hernandez, HEB, and San Benito News. A special thank you goes out to Titos Tequila for providing hand sanitizers and to Rosalinda Garcia, Isabell Boswell, and Larry de la Fuente for their monetary donations.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 30–Nov. 5, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

JoAnn Richey Obituary (10-30-20) Jimmy Sanchez (10-2-20) 3x10 Great Value (10-23-20; 10-30-20) 3x4 Dr. Ivar Perez Deborah Morales (10-30-20) 3x8 City of San Benito (TCEQ Permit WQ0015265001 - 10-30-20) 4x18 City of San Benito (Notice of Cancellation - 10-30-20) 3x5 City of San Benito (2021 Police Interceptor - 10-30-20; 11-6-20) 3x5 Audie Marie (B-Day - 10-30-20) 2x6 10-29-2020 10-30-2020-ed---knowtv-sb-pi-p303780 Voorhes 1x1 Layout 1 Tax Assessor (2020 Property Taxes) 3x10 REVISED POL_SBCISD5vs5FP Kevin Ryan (B-Day - 10-30-20) 2x6 Juan Toreres (Wedding Anniversary - 10-30-20) 4x5 John Chambers (10-30-20) 3x10 Joe F. Rodriguez (10-2-20) 3x2