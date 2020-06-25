Human remains found in La Feria, Gonzales believed to be victim

STAFF REPORT

LA FERIA—Human remains found by Harlingen Police are believed to be the remains of attorney Ernesto Gonzales, who has been reported missing since 2017.

On Tuesday, the HPD Major Crimes unit and Texas Rangers conducted a search warrant on a property along Kansas City Road in La Feria, north of Expressway 83.

During the search, police discovered human remains on the property. An autopsy of the remains has been ordered and the identification is pending.

According to the Harlingen police department press release, the search warrant was in reference to the missing person case of Ernesto Gonzales, a Harlingen attorney who has been missing since July 18, 2017, according to media reports.

On July 13, 2017, Gonzales filed a court request for a protective order against five extended family members. Gonzales stated in an affidavit, “I fear for my life.” Five days later, Gonzales’s sister reported him missing.