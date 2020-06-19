County mandates facial coverings starting June 19

Special to the NEWS

Effective Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered, in consensus with the County Commissioners’ Court, that all businesses and commercial entities in Cameron County must require that all employees and visitors to the premise or other facilities utilize a facial covering when in an area and/or performing an activity where the social distancing requirement of six (6) feet is not feasible.

Facial coverings may be a household readily available item such as a bandana, sewn or cloth face covering, handkerchief, or piece of clothing.

All business and commercial entities of Cameron County that provide goods and services to the general public must develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy where the utilization of a facial covering is required, and other measures to reduce and control the spread of COVID 19 such as temperature checks or health screenings is implemented. All commercial entities must post the Health and Safety Policy in a visible location sufficient to provide notice to employees and visitors. A failure to develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy within five (5) calendar days following the Effective Date may result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each violation.

Following the facial covering recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all people 10 years or older shall wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth when in pubic and when working in areas of close proximity. All Cameron County employees and visitors, when in a County Building, are mandated to properly utilize a facial covering. All Cameron County residents should continue to maintain the social distancing guidelines of at least six (6) feet apart when in public, and practice good hygiene etiquette.

This Amended Emergency Management Order is in consent with and supplemental to any Executive Orders issued by the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott.

