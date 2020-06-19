SBCISD sees positive COVID-19 cases, cancels summer programs

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Following a letter issued to parents of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19, San Benito CISD has suspended its 2020 Strength and Conditioning (S&C) Program until further notice as well as all extracurricular activities, including Belles, Cheer, and Band.

The letter, issued Monday, stated that the student who tested positive did not contract COVID-19 on campus and is already in self-isolation.

Responding to inquiries via email, SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said, “Those who were within close proximity of the student were notified and directed to stay home and consider being tested. Several of those individuals reported to us their negative test results.”

In the same email, Gonzalez confirmed that a Miller Jordan Middle School employee and a Central Office employee (currently off-contract) have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All employees who may have come into contact with these employees have been required to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they can present a negative COVID-19 test,” Gonzalez stated.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the June 19-25, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

County Elections Department (Ballot By Mail - 6-19-20) 3x10 City of S.B. CDBG (46th Year Proposed One Year Plan - 6-19-20) 4x10 Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (6-19-20) 2x4 Voorhes 1x1 Ismael Garcia 2x2 Layout 1