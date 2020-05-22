SB cases increase to 50, Rio Hondo up to 16

By DAVID LOPEZ

The latest numbers on positive COVID-19 cases in Cameron County reveal San Benito cases continue to increase.

Cameron County Public Health reported an additional case in San Benito Wednesday of a 49-year-old male in a travel-related transmission.

An additional case was reported Monday of a 25-year-old woman linked to a previous case.

Prior to that, on May 16, health authorities confirmed another case in San Benito from a 49-year-old woman linked to a previous case and another case in Rio Hondo from a 30-year-old woman, also linked to a previous case.

As of press time, there are 50 confirmed cases in San Benito, with 30 recovered and zero deaths. Rio Hondo has remained at 16 confirmed cases since last week, with seven recoveries and zero deaths.

Three additional cases were reported last week on Wednesday, May 13. Two of those three cases were linked to previous cases. Two males, 36-year-old female, and a 69-year-old male.

The third case comes from a 68-year-old woman, who acquired the virus from the community.

The last case reported in Rio Hondo before this week was a 44-year-old female, announced on Friday, April 24.

According to Cameron County Public Health, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, there are 664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally. The numbers, by city, are seen below.

Thirty-two people have died from the novel coronavirus. To date, 418 of Cameron County’s cases have recovered.

San Benito: 50

Harlingen: 248

Brownsville: 288

Rio Hondo: 16

Port Isabel: 3

Laguna Vista: 1

Los Fresnos: 33

Rancho Viejo: 5

Santa Rosa: 12

La Feria: 13

Los Indios: 1

Olmito: 2

Palm Valley: 1