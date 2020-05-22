Nine-year-old dies in crash

STAFF REPORT

On May 18, at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers of the San Benito Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 1700 block of West Expressway 77 for a one-car major automobile crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a black-colored Ford Expedition had rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a yard just off the frontage road.

Five individuals were located at or around the scene and are believed to have been involved in the crash. Of the individuals located at the scene, a nine-year-old female child, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other individuals involved were treated for injuries and subsequently transported to local hospitals for additional treatment.

At this time, the San Benito Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit along with Criminal Investigations Division Detectives are currently investigating the information surrounding the crash and how it occurred.

Further information regarding the deceased and the individuals involved is not being released at this time.