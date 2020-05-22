Soccer ’Hound signs with Dallas Christian

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

SAN BENITO—Greyhounds Varsity Soccer forward Adrian Martinez (#9) signed his Letter of Intent last week to play for Dallas Christian College, where he will study law enforcement.

Martinez scored 15 goals in the past soccer season, making him a key player in the ’Hounds earning a playoff spot.

Growing up, Martinez said his uncles coached him in soccer, adding to his passion for the sport. Eventually, he signed up for the Berta Cabaza Middle School soccer team.

He recalls that he wasn’t always the best player, entering the JV Dark team his sophomore year and spending a lot of time on the bench.

“My sophomore year I didn’t try that much,” Martinez said. “I noticed I had to try a lot harder, then junior I made varsity.”

He was still unsatisfied with his junior year performance, only scoring four goals throughout the season and once again placed on the bench often.

“The season ended, we made the playoffs, but I noticed I wasn’t a big part of the team’s success.”

The following summer, after his junior year, he began training with a Brownsville league, where his performance improved exponentially.

“After that summer season ended, I felt ready,” he said. “That’s when I really started, and I told coach I was better.

Sure enough, during the boys’ second game of the 2020 season against Harlingen South, Martinez scored two goals, one as a curve from 15 yards.

Martinez said he owes his motivation to his family, particularly his uncles and his grandmother, who recently passed away on May 16.

“My uncles were always there for me. They always believed in me,” he said. “And my grandmother, she told me I could do it, and that great things were coming in my life.”