City and Chamber partner up for re-opening

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Restaurants, salons, and retail businesses will all be allowed to open by the end of the month as per Governor Greg Abbot’s recommendations.

The San Benito Code Compliance division, which oversees health regulations in the city, has partnered with the San Benito Chamber of Commerce to recognize the businesses which have implemented the new standards for a safe and healthy environment for both their employees and their customers.

The program, titled San Benito Safe, features tip sheets and in-depth guidelines for restaurants, retail businesses, and service agencies in order to boost consumer confidence.

Apart from the new normal standards of face masks and social distancing, businesses will be required to screen all employees before work and send home any employee showing signs of illness.

Businesses that register and meet the standards will receive a decal in the form of a sticker to designate their business as “safe” for customers. The Chamber will also feature a list of these businesses on their website.

According to Treviño, there are a total of 579 businesses in San Benito, including small and large shops.

“As guidelines and rules change, we are going to continue to address these changes to businesses,” said Treviño.

For a list of detailed re-opening guidelines, visit www.cityofsanbenito.com/695/Keep-San-Benito-Safe-Reopening-Businesse.