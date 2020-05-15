Jose Esquivel: November 14, 1923 – May 3, 2020

Jose Esquivel, 96, was laid to rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He left behind a legacy of Esquivel children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Jose Esquivel was known for his historic stories from his childhood years, his trips to and from the border, train rides, and most important rekindling romance with the love of his life, Juanita Esquivel.

Jose was recognized by the board, of what used to be, Dolly Vinsant Hospital in San Benito for generous donations. He was also recognized and awarded , “The Award of Gratitude” for 40 years of dedication and hard work with Sechrist Hall Company of Harlingen.

Jose Esquivel, my grandfather, left a legacy we will never forget. He has finally been reunited with his soulmate Juanita.

On the behalf of the Martinez and Esquivel Family, we would like to say thank you for keeping Jose in your thoughts, prayer, and thank you for your condolences, and blessings.