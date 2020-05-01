San Benito cases now at 37, Rio Hondo at 15

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

SAN BENITO—On Wednesday, April 29, Cameron County Public Health announced through a press release an additional case of COVID-19 in San Benito: a 33-year-old man who contracted the novel coronavirus from the community.

The day prior, Cameron County Public Health reported two additional cases in San Benito. The two men, ages 40 and 49, were linked to previous cases.

As of press time, there are 37 confirmed cases in San Benito, with 18 recovered and zero deaths. Rio Hondo had 15 confirmed cases, with 4 recoveries and zero deaths.

The last case reported before this week in San Benito was a 36-year-old male, confirmed on Saturday, April 25.

The last case reported in Rio Hondo was a 44-year-old female, announced on Friday, April 24. In that same report, San Benito also confirmed another case from a 48-year-old female.

Cameron County, as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, has 412 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Eighteen people have died from the novel coronavirus, with 16 of the victims coming from two Harlingen nursing homes, Windsor Atrium and Veranda Nursing Home, both of which are experiencing outbreaks. Two of the latest deaths come from two women ages 79 and 81, both linked to the Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium in Harlingen.

To date, 187 of Cameron County’s cases have recovered. Below are the numbers of confirmed cases.

San Benito: 36

Harlingen: 171

Brownsville: 141

Rio Hondo: 15

Port Isabel: 3

Laguna Vista: 1

Los Fresnos: 20

Rancho Viejo: 4

Santa Rosa: 9

La Feria: 9

Olmito: 2

Los Indios: 1