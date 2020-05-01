Residents receive cemetery plot refund, say it’s not enough

By DAVID LOPEZ

More than a year after burying her son at the San Benito Historic City Cemetery, a.k.a. “El Nopal,” April Flores has finally received a refund for the overcharge on the plot.

As reported in the NEWS in early March, Flores was asking the City of San Benito for a refund after discovering the City might have overcharged her for her son’s burial in December 2018.

Flores’s son, Ricardo Treviño III, was shot and killed by San Benito Police after a high-speed chase in December of 2018.

Flores was initially charged $950 for the plot plus $450 for the cement lining. This week, she received a refund check for $700.

Flores said she should have been charged $250 for the plot and should have been offered the choice of selecting the inner lining. Thus, Flores argues that the $700 refund is appropriate for the overcharge on her son’s cemetery plot, but the City still owes her a refund for the cement lining.

However, she is not the only one in a similar situation. Resident Jerry Compean was also refunded $700 this week, though his initial payment for burial at the El Nopal cemetery was a total of $1,500, including the cement lining.

“I should be reimbursed for the total overcharge that I paid for,” said Compean. “They made the cement lining mandatory to pay that extra amount. They threw it in there without letting me know.”

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa replied to inquiries via email, stating only, “The City does not discuss such sensitive matters, including those related to the death of a family’s loved one.”

