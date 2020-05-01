County honoring state order to “reopen” Texas

By GAIGE DAVILA

Cameron County’s shelter-in-place order, first enacted on March 25, and the 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, will effectively end on Friday, May 1, in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders to “reopen” the state.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. announced the end of the county mandate, which had been previously scheduled to end on May 4, during an April 29 press conference.

Previously mandated, county-wide restrictions will now operate as recommendations, Treviño said, saying the county is respecting Governor Abbott’s executive order. This includes restrictions regarding face coverings in public, along with the number of persons riding inside a vehicle.

Treviño is strongly recommending people still follow social distancing and previous guidelines, fearing a second wave of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

“We don’t want to reopen or jump too quickly from one point to the next,” Treviño said. “This pandemic is still here. We continue to see (new) cases daily.”

All Cameron County parks and boat ramps are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Everyone inside the parks or boat ramps need to leave by 8:00 p.m.

For Cameron County coastal parks Andy Bowie Park, E.K. Atwood Park and Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island, people must be at least six feet away from each other, or 10 feet away if they are under an umbrella or canopy. Face coverings are required for everyone on the beach, unless they are in the water. Six feet must be between persons, and no more than 5 people can gather in one area.

For church services, drive-through and virtual services are encouraged to continue, Treviño said. For churches who cannot provide either, they are allowed to hold in-person services with no more than ten people, practicing social distancing.

La Esperanza Park, Laureles Recreational Park, La Paloma Recreational Park, Santa Maria Community Park, El Ranchito Recreational Park, El Ranchito Community Park, Santa Rosa Community Park, Pedro (Pete) Benavides Recreational Park, and Bejarano-McFarland Park are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The playgrounds, swimming pools and splash pads at some of these parks are closed indefinitely.

