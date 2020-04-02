SBCISD Schools to remain closed till May 4: District will continue to provide meals & instruction

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

With the federal government expanding social distancing practices until April 30, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is also following state-mandated measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus.

SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said the district is following the recommendation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who issued an executive order on Tuesday indicating that schools should remain closed at until Monday, May 4.

“Schools will remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance through Monday, May 4, unless otherwise extended,” Gonzalez said via email. “Hence, San Benito Schools will remain closed to students.”

In a video update from March 27 about COVID-19 measures, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman said the district has successfully provided nutritious meals and continued instruction to students.

Despite the countywide shelter-in-place measures declared by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño that went into effect March 25, Carman said the judge also added that providing instruction and meals is an essential governmental function.

“Therefore, we have proceeded with our original plan for meals and instructional packages delivery,” Carman said in a video update posted on SBCISD’s website. “Just over 10,500 breakfast and lunch combos were served in the first two days alone.”

Gonzalez also encourages everyone to visit the San Benito CISD website (www.sbcisd.net) and Facebook page (@sbcisd) for information the district is sharing with parents, students, and community.

