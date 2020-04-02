Cameron County receives “B” rating for social distancing

By GAIGE DAVILA

Cameron County has received a “B” average rating from Unacast, a location data company from the same creators of TIDAL music streaming services. The program tracks a population’s travel through cell phone signals and their interactions with cell phone towers.



Unacast says the program does not “identify any individual person, device or household.”

Cameron County received an “A” rating for the 70 percent drop in non-essential visits occurring in the county. Forty to fifty-five percent of average mobility travel has also decreased in Cameron County, which Unacast rated with a “C.” The average of both ratings gave the county an overall rating of “B.”

Hidalgo County was rated a “B-,” Starr County received a “D,” rating and Willacy County received a “C” rating.

